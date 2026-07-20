Following a sold-out debut at the Bright Courthouse last year, Chuckle Valley Comedy is returning with an all-star lineup for an alpine comedy weekend at the Frying Pan Inn in Falls Creek on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August.

The event brings together some of Australia's funniest comedians for an intimate night at the snow: a first for the Chuckle Valley brand and a new addition to the Falls Creek social calendar.

The lineup features Sam Taunton (former host of Channel 10’s The Project), Kirsty Webeck (Guy Mont Spelling Bee, Question Everything, The Oxfam Gala), Nat Harris (former Breakfasters host on Triple R) and Tim Hewitt (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow circuit), with more names to be announced.

“This event is about bringing Australia's best comics to some of the most beautiful locations in the alpine region, so people can experience big laughs in a setting just as memorable as the show itself,” founder and producer of Chuckle Valley Comedy, Jemma Thomas said.

Each show runs approximately 1.5 hours, including a 15 minute interval, commencing at 9:30pm sharp.

The event is strictly ages 16-years and older.

The Frying Pan Inn is located at 4 Village Bowl Court, Falls Creek.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: https://chucklevalleyfalls.eventbrite.com.au/