The Bright & District Chamber of Commerce is encouraging visitors and car enthusiasts to continue supporting Bright and its local businesses in November 2027, following the announcement the iconic Bright Rod Run will not proceed in its traditional format next year.

For more than three decades, the Bright Rod Run has been a much-loved fixture on the town's calendar, bringing thousands of visitors to the region and providing a significant boost to local accommodation providers, hospitality venues, retailers and other businesses.

Chamber president, Marcus Warner, acknowledged the enormous contribution of the Bright Rod & Kustom Club, its volunteers, sponsors and supporters, who have worked tirelessly to maintain this longstanding tradition.

"The Bright Rod Run has been an important part of our town's identity for many years," he said.

"It has brought people together, created lasting friendships and introduced countless visitors to everything our beautiful region has to offer.

"We recognise the tremendous effort involved in organising an event of this scale, particularly when it relies so heavily on volunteers.

"The Bright Rod Run organisers deserve our sincere thanks for their dedication and the contribution they have made to Bright and the wider community."

Mr Warner said while the chamber acknowledges the disappointment of the event not proceeding in its traditional format in 2027, it is encouraging visitors to keep the weekend in their calendars and continue making Bright their destination.

He said from scenic drives and mountain biking to walking trails, local produce, boutique shopping and award-winning food and wine, Bright and the surrounding towns of Porepunkah, Wandiligong, Harrietville and beyond offer plenty of reasons to stay a little longer.

The chamber also highlights the importance of ongoing visitor support for local businesses, many of which have welcomed Bright Rod Run participants and their families year after year.