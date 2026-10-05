CFA brigades throughout the Alpine Shire will hold Get Fire Ready events this month to help community members prepare ahead of another potentially challenging fire season.

CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan AFSM said local brigades were among more than 630 across the state hosting an event at their station, local community events or within the community throughout October and early November.

“The Get Fire Ready initiative is about making sure people understand their fire risk, have a fire plan and know where to get emergency information from,” he said.

“Preparedness saves lives....by getting fire ready now, communities can reduce their risk and respond quickly if fire threatens."

Mr Heffernan said preparation doesn’t need to be complicated.

“Clearing gutters, mowing lawns, trimming branches, knowing where you’ll go if a fire breaks out and setting a watch zone in the VicEmergency app can make a real difference in an emergency,” he said.

“I encourage the community to attend their local Get Fire Ready event, chat to your local fire safety experts about the risk in your area and take the steps to prepare ahead of the fire season.”

The first of the Get fire Ready events in Alpine Shire were held last weekend, with Dederang CFA on Saturday and Gundowring CFA on Sunday welcoming members of the public, providing tours of their facilities, inspection of equipment and availing helpful advice on preparing for the fire season ahead.

Ovens Eurobin, Buffalo River and Gapsted CFA brigades have events scheduled this weekend while Myrtleford, Bright and Harrietville CFA brigades have events later this month.

GET FIRE READY EVENTS ACROSS ALPINE SHIRE

- Ovens Eurobin CFA: Friday 9 October, 6pm to 9pm. Get Fire Ready event at Eurobin station (5730 Great Alpine Road). Volunteers to help you with advice on how to prepare your property, start or update your Bushfire Survival Plan, download and set up the VicEmergency app, create and manage your Watch Zones, and answers any fire safety questions to get prepared this summer.

- Buffalo River CFA: Sunday 11 October, 11am - 2pm. Meet brigade members at the station (1235 Buffalo River Road) and tour facilities, get helpful Fire Ready advice, and there are activities for kids.

- Gapsted CFA: Sunday 11 October, 10am - 12 noon. CFA open day at Gapsted Community Hall (3722 Great Alpine Road) where you can meet brigade members, learn about CFA and staying safe in the bushfire season.

- Myrtleford Show: Saturday 24 October, 9am - 2pm. Myrtleford CFA volunteers will be at the show providing advice on preparing for bush or grass fires. There will be Get Fire Ready resource bag give aways with information on property preparation, your guide to survival and more. Children's activities include photo opportunity for your kids in wild fire uniforms, explore the components of a fire truck with a firefighter, ride a kids fire truck, hold a live water hose and try to put out a miniature house fire.

- Bright CFA: Saturday 24 October, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Open day and Get Fire Ready event at fire station in Churchill Avenue, with activities including sausage sizzle, exploring fire trucks, give away children's activity pack, Get Fire Ready bag for each household and more.

- Harrietville CFA: Sunday 25 October, 10am - 12 noon. Bushfire preparedness info session at CFA shed at 210 Great Alpine Road.

Victorian fire season has officially begun

Victoria’s fire season officially began on Monday with the introduction of the first fire restrictions in parts of the state’s southeast.

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) commenced at 1am on Monday this week in Wellington Shire Council and East Gippsland Shire Council.

CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan AFSM said the beginning of the fire season should serve as a reminder to all Victorians that now is the time to get prepared, with fire authorities preparing for another challenging fire season.

Alpine Shire's FDP is not expected to start until sometime in November, with last seasons's FDP running from 17 November 2025 to 7 April 2026.

During a FDP, a written permit is required to burn off grass, undergrowth, weeds or other vegetation - you can apply for a permit at firepermits.vic.gov.au.

To find out what you can and can’t do during FDP, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.