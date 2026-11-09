Celebrating motoring magic

The second annual show and shine hosted at Myrtleford Savoy Club's car park by Chopped & Changed Kustom Car Club Myrtleford Inc's on Sunday 1 November attracted 125 vehicles and hundreds of classic car enthusiasts from across the region. Club president John Goodman said the event had not only helped celebrate motoring magic, but also raised funds for the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre to provide food vouchers for local residents experiencing hardship and the Starlight Foundation, which supports children and families facing serious illness. "The club would Like to thank Club Savoy for their unwavering support, as well as our two Judges Dave Barlow and Dave Hunter," he said. "A special thanks to T.D. who played a great selection of live music throughout the event and everyone who attended our 10th Show n Shine (second at Savoy). "We're already looking forward to next year." Prize winners at the show were: Best Hot Rod : J.Panlook, 1937 Ford Best Custom: Oz Scholz, Chev Pickup Best Australian: 1971 Ford GT 408 Best Rat Rod : S Cooper, 1963 Chev Pickup Best European: 1966 Red Volvo Peoples Choice: Ford Torino, Alan Limerick