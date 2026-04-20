Emergency services attended a single-vehicle collision between a car and a cow on the Great Alpine Road, near the Mount Hotham Airport last Sunday, 19 April.

An Albury father with his daughter and friend who were travelling back from Lakes Entrance that evening, suffered no serious injuries in the crash.

The vehicle sustained major damage and the cow had to be euthanised.

Leading Senior Constable Scott Baldock of Bright police said the incident serves as a timely warning for drivers to be aware of animals wandering onto the road.

"As more cold weather develops at this time of the year, wildlife and livestock tend to come down out of the hills," he said.

"We want to get the message out there for road-users to be aware of animals and wildlife, particularly in the early morning or dusk.

"Always take care when driving."