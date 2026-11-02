The Bright Art Gallery's (BAG) Summer Exhibition is set to bring together established artists, emerging talent and a new generation of creative minds this November.

Entries are being sought for this summer's exhibition, which has added a new category 'Drawing'; celebrating works purely created through line and mark-making.

The exhibition also wants to grow its focus on junior artists from far and wide, providing young creatives with an opportunity of exhibiting in a gallery setting.

With junior prizes ranging from $50 to $200, children as young as six can gain experience, show off their skills and share their work with the public.

For adult artists, category prizes range from $300 to the prestigious Grand Acquisition Prize of $2000.

"This is the gallery's biggest exhibition for all 210 artist members known as ‘The Alpine Artists’," BAG exhibition coordinator Annemarie Wiegerinck said.

"There is always plenty to see and admire from our artists and the quality of work is continuously inspiring and impressive."

Judges this year include local artists: Jim Van Geet, Myrtleford Art Gallery; Jessie Yvette Journoud-Ryan who is a mosaic artist; and Daniel A’Vard with a master’s degree in photography, who will all have a hard time judging the impressive range of artwork in different mediums.

Artist can enter works spanning the newly added drawing category, as well as pastels, 3D works in sculpture, ceramics and glass, traditional mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolour and gouche, mixed media, photography and digitally created works.

The gallery has reached out to the local schools in the area to encourage junior entries.

"We've got about got about 50 youth Alpine artists, so they all get the entry forms," Ms Wiegerinck said.

"Hopefully it'll be a good turn up."

Entries close Friday 13 November, with entry forms available at the Bright Art Gallery or online on the gallery’s website: www.brightartgallery.org.au under 'upcoming exhibitions'.

The exhibition officially opens Friday November 27 at 7pm, with members and visitors invited to come along and enjoy the first glimpse of the exhibition and witness the announcement of the judge’s awards and prizes.