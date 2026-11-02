Porepunkah professional runner Blake Hose has shared how he lived to see the birth of his first child thanks to bystanders who intervened in a medical emergency that almost claimed his life last year.

The international trail and mountain running champion said he never thought he would suffer a cardiac arrest, but in August 2025, at just 33-years-old, he became unresponsive behind the wheel moments after parking his car out the front of his neighbour’s house in Porepunkah.

His pregnant partner Georgina, who was in the car at the time, realised it was an emergency and called Triple Zero (000).

While on the phone with the call taker, Georgina’s parents, who were helping the couple move house, arrived on scene and assisted with lowering Blake to the ground before starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Nearby, off-duty Ambulance Victoria Ambulance Community Officer (ACO) Tom Nicholson was alerted to the medical emergency through the GoodSAM app – a free, life-saving smartphone app that allows Triple Zero (000) call takers to connect Victorians in cardiac arrest with members of the community who are nearby and willing to start CPR in the critical minutes before paramedics arrive.

Within minutes, Tom was on scene with his personal automated external defibrillator (AED), working to save Blake’s life.

“When I got there, I jumped on Blake’s chest to get some good quality compressions done and sent one of the bystanders to get Steve, a local firefighter who lives nearby,” Tom said.

“Steve and I alternated giving compressions and I then started rotating people through doing two minutes of CPR each to prevent fatigue, while I helped manage Blake’s airway.”

Local allied healthcare professionals and GoodSAM responders, Elita and Lauren, also arrived on scene and assisted with CPR, while another resident, Ian, stopped to help after coming across the emergency while driving.

One shock was delivered to Blake from Tom’s AED, and thanks to the efforts of all involved, Blake’s heart began beating again.

Another ACO and friend of the family, Michael Gibson, was about to start his shift when he responded to the case.

After realising Tom and the group had successfully gotten Blake’s heart beating again, Michael helped with airway management until Ambulance Victoria paramedics arrived.

Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics, as well as a specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crew, continued Blake’s care, administering medication and oxygen therapy.

Blake was airlifted to The Alfred in Melbourne where he spent two weeks receiving further treatment before being discharged.

He said he returned to running as a hobby and is incredibly grateful to everyone who helped save his life.

“Thanks to those people who helped me I was able to see my beautiful boy, Oscar, be born in March this year,” Blake said.

“I can’t even think about what would have happened if it weren’t for them.”

This Shocktober, Blake and Georgina reunited with the Ambulance Victoria paramedics and first responders who saved Blake’s life.

The couple are backing the Shocktober campaign, which calls on Victorians to give every heart a chance and learn the three simple steps that could save their loved one or neighbour – Call, Push, Shock - just like it saved Blake's life.

Every day, 21 Victorians suffer a cardiac arrest but only two survive.

Georgina said she hopes Blake’s story encourages others to learn CPR.

“When Blake became unresponsive, I had no idea what was happening or how to help," she said.

"This is why I think it’s so important to share Blake’s story so people know anyone can save a life.”

Ambulance Victoria area manager Adrian Pace said Tom’s quick action was crucial in saving Blake’s life.

“Minutes matter in cardiac arrests, and when a patient receives CPR and a shock from an AED before paramedics arrive, their chance of survival more than doubles,” he said.

“Anyone can save a life by remembering to Call, Push, Shock — Call Triple Zero (000), Push hard and fast on the middle of the chest to give CPR, and Shock using an AED.

“We encourage Victorians to sign up to the GoodSAM app.

"You don’t have to be first-aid qualified or have a medical background, you just need to be willing to do hands-only CPR, be over 18 years of age and have access to a smartphone.”

GoodSAM responders saving lives

Victoria has more than 18,600 volunteer GoodSAM responders who attended a total of 932 cardiac arrest patients in 2024-25.

• GoodSAM alerts are sent to the nearest available responders (typically the closest three) who can accept or reject the alert based on their personal availability.

• When a GoodSAM responder accepts an alert, they are provided with the location of the patient and the nearest public AED so they can collect it on the way, if possible.

• GoodSAM alerts are monitored and always backed up by an ambulance response. The GoodSAM responder can start life-saving CPR and use an AED in the minutes between a Triple Zero (000) call and emergency services arriving.

• Learn more about GoodSAM and Shocktober on the Ambulance Victoria website: www.ambulance.vic.gov.au/shocktober. To register, download the GoodSAM app and sign