The Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times is pleased to reintroduce this year's 'Buy Local and Win' promotion to help shoppers prepare for the holiday season and support their local Alpine Shire businesses as they cross every item off their Christmas lists.

From today (Wednesday 25 November) to Monday 21 December, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to shop locally to win one of four major prize packs from participating businesses.

A list of all participating businesses will be published each week to help readers shop at local stores involved in this year's promotion.

The major prizes up for grabs this year include:

• 1st prize: $2000 voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors

• 2nd prize: $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing in Bright

• 3rd prize: a beautiful one-hour hot air balloon flight for two with Goldrush Ballooning including in-flight photography, valued at $790; and

• 4th prize: a Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

There are also multiple $100 vouchers from participating businesses in the prize pool, available to anyone: simply by shopping at nearby businesses and supporting local this festive season.

See Page 21 for more details.