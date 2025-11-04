Myrtleford’s plywood mill has new owners.

Porta Products Pty Ltd, which is part of the Borg Group, officially acquired the New Zealand owned Carter Holt Harvey Plywood Pty Ltd (CHH Plywood) last Friday.

The Borg Group is a privately-owned, vertically integrated and diversified business spanning manufacturing, forestry, and property development.

A Borg spokesperson told the Myrtleford Times/Alpine Observer that the company was excited by the acquisition of the mill and its existing workforce, which manufacture a leading Australian plywood product range, currently sold under the Ecoply brand, including structural and non-structural grades, flooring, and formwork.

The spokesperson said the purchase “further supports Porta’s continued growth and diversification within the Australian timber and panels industry”.

It is understood all existing staff have been maintained with the change of ownership, and the mill’s capacity to grow and optimise production will be among considerations moving forward.

“Borg, through its Porta business, invests heavily in its people and their skills,” the Borg spokesperson said.

“We operate a number of mills in regional locations, so we know how important they are to their communities.”

The company said in a statement that over the coming months the CHH Plywood range produced in Myrtleford will be integrated with Porta’s existing product portfolio to create a “more cohesive and comprehensive offering for customers Australia wide”.

“Porta has a proud history of innovation and excellence in timber panels manufacturing,” said Jim Snelson, CEO of Porta.

“The addition of CHH Plywood enhances our product capabilities and enables us to deliver a broader range of high-quality solutions to our customers in the residential and commercial built environment.”

Mr Snelson said that throughout the integration process, Porta remains committed to maintaining the highest levels of product quality, service, and reliability for its customers and partners.

Porta Products is one of Australia’s leading manufacturers of timber and panel products for use in residential and commercial construction.

For decades, under Borg’s ownership, it has been supplying the industry with a comprehensive and diverse range of materials for use in building applications.

“Porta is passionate about progress and committed to providing solutions that meet current demands and anticipate future trends, enabling customers to build into the future with confidence,” the statement read.

Ecoply plywood produced in Myrtleford is carbon negative, manufactured from timber from sustainably managed forests in the Bright valley.