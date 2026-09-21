Social media
Home page>News>Bring on the bowls season
News

Bring on the bowls season

<p>A NEW DAWN: Cheryl Lewis tries out the new surface.</p>\\n
<p>A NEW DAWN: Cheryl Lewis tries out the new surface.</p>\\n

A NEW DAWN: Cheryl Lewis tries out the new surface.

Myrtleford Bowls Club has a new surface, and is eager to start the season.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper
Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
News

Best walking trails in the North East

Best walking trails in the North East
Best walking trails in the North East
News

Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market

Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market
Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market