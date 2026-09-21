Bring on the bowls season

It’s the start of a new season and the start of a new era for the Myrtleford Bowls Club. Through the winter, contractors have been busy removing up to a half a metre of earth amounting to many tons and replacing it with a more solid and stable layer to support the recently installed synthetic playing surface. This signals the completion of the first stage of the major upgrade project which will ultimately include a roof to provide an all-weather sporting facility to the local community. At the first practice match of the 2026/2027 season, Myrtleford Bowls Club vice president Gerry Green said the club hoped that the success of the previous season, where the Weekend B1 and the Midweek B1 won the pennant premiership and individuals had been successful at the state and national level, would continue.