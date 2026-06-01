Bright P-12 College students were lucky enough to attend the Melbourne Writers Festival last month.

Students interested in reading, writing and immersing in art and culture enjoyed a two-day visit to the city, where they attended the National Gallery of Victoria to create fantastic beasts in their workshop.

The next day, students attended the Melbourne Writers Festival and listened to authors talk about their writing process and how they built their worlds.

Students also visited the State Library and wrote in The Dome.

Year 11 student Elkie Timbs said the Melbourne Writers Festival Camp had been a really fun experience.

"Tigest Girma is an inspiring author who talked to us about her writing - that was a highlight for me as I like reading and writing fantasy.

"She gave us loads of tips about writing.”