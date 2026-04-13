An upgrade of Bright Skate Park was completed just in time for the school holidays, and users over the past week have welcomed the improvements.

Alpine Shire Council, through discussions and support from the Bright community skate group, and funding from Sport and Recreation Victoria, made the much needed short-term upgrades to improve safety as well as add fun features for park users.

The old steel ramp has been replaced with a new concrete half pipe that is safer, quieter, and more user-friendly.

Existing skate rails have been lowered to make them easier to access and safer to learn on.

A Euro gap has been installed to replace the old stairs, so there is no more water pooling at the bottom when it rains and the jump box has been redone.

Rough surfaces and cracks - especially that big crack near the ledge - have been repaired to create a smoother, safer riding area.

And drainage and erosion controls have been improved to help stop dirt and debris coming onto the skate space and creating hazards.

Temporary fencing remains in place with landscaping to be completed.

User at the park spoken to by the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times last week said the improvements had made the park "way smoother than what it was".

"The upgrades are perfect to try out new tricks," said regular user Sekoya Nicolas.

"Those new half-pipes are good for learners."

Deagan Ramia-Majors said it was great the old metal half-pipe had been replaced with a new cement installment.

"There's two new ramps, a bigger box (in the middle of the run) and they've made the existing stairs into a new ramp," he said.

"It's good now we can try new ways to move around in the expanded area."

Council reaffirmed that it is continuing to plan for a larger, purpose-built skate park, but that remains dependent on when and if external funding is available.