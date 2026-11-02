Bright Rod Run returns this weekend!

Bright is ready to welcome thousands of motoring enthusiasts this weekend, as classic car owners and admirers roll into town for the 2026 Bright Rod Run. The annual event, run by the non-profit Bright Rod & Kustom Club, expects more than 200 vehicles to enter this year's Show N Shine showcase at Pioneer Park on Sunday, with a merchandise stall and information hub set to operate from the Uniting Church in Ireland Street throughout the weekend. Participants will also take part in the traditional Poker Run on Saturday, raising money for motor neurone disease research and support services. Club treasurer, Mike Dealy said the weather remains the only unaccountable factor, with no alternative wet-weather venue available. "We don't have a Plan B if it rains, that's probably our biggest concern," he said. "But there's no sense sweating about anything, it's either gonna happen or it's not. "However, a lot of car owners have more than $100,000 invested in paintwork alone, so naturally they worry about mud, dust or stone chips being kicked up." Despite a quieter atmosphere leading into this year's event, Mr Dealy believes the rod run's enduring appeal remains unchanged. For more than 30 years it has been the single biggest tourism event on Bright's annual calendar, attracting thousands of visitors and generating millions of dollars into the local economy in a shared celebration of magnificent motor vehicles spanning near 100 years. "At last year's rod run, I stood on the pavilion terrace and looked down over all the cars and thought, 'This is what it's all about,'" he said. "Everything else falls away on that day, it's just about the cars and the awesome atmosphere." This year's rod run is set to raise funds for local charities, community groups and apprenticeship bursaries once more, with four local apprentices expected to receive equipment vouchers through this year's program. Community organisations including the Rotary Club of Bright, Bright Men's Shed and Ovens Valley United Cricket Club will also benefit from event proceeds. Bright Rotary will coordinate market stalls at Pioneer Park on Sunday, with between 60 and 70 stallholders registered at booked sites, with food vendors grouped together on a dedicated gravel area. "We're going to try and have our stalls running parallel with Coronation Avenue, on each side of the display cars," Bright Rotarian Allan Poyner said. "We're hoping for good weather on the day." The stalls will operate from 8am to 2pm on Sunday, while a community breakfast featuring bacon and egg rolls will run from 7am to 10am for a gold-coin donation. "The barbecue is open to anyone who may not be a part of the hot rod system who wants to come up and buy an egg and bacon roll," Mr Poyner said. For Mr Dealy, the weekend remains about seeing months of preparation come to life. "I really do enjoy doing this," he said. "It's very satisfying to see the results of our labour." For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1646342