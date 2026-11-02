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Bright Rod Run returns this weekend!

<p>A MULTITUDE OF MOTORS: Bright is set to welcome all automotive admirers this weekend as the Rod Run returns to town. PHOTOS: Bright Rod & Kustom Club</p>\\n
<p>A MULTITUDE OF MOTORS: Bright is set to welcome all automotive admirers this weekend as the Rod Run returns to town. PHOTOS: Bright Rod & Kustom Club</p>\\n

A MULTITUDE OF MOTORS: Bright is set to welcome all automotive admirers this weekend as the Rod Run returns to town. PHOTOS: Bright Rod & Kustom Club

Get your engines revving for the 34th annual Rod Run!
Phoebe Morgan
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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