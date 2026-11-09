Thousands of people and hundreds of vehicles helped the Bright Rod & Kustom Club (BRKC) go out in style with their final Bright Rod Run on the weekend.

Since 2013, volunteers from the local club have worked alongside their community to continue the long-standing tradition of the shire's single largest event - generating almost $5m annually into the local economy - since it debuted in town in 1991 and was run for 22 years by the Northern Suburbs Street Rod Club.

In its 34th iteration over the weekend, the love for one of Australia's premier vintage, hot rod, and classic car events remained a strong as ever, with patrons hopeful someone will continue the event into the future, after the club announced days before the event that it would be their last.

"It is with great sadness we announce the Bright Rod Run for 2027 will not go ahead as a formal rod run," BRKC president, Russell Beatson said.

"The lack of consistent support from council and other regulatory authorities, combined with ongoing changes to requirements, the withdrawal of funding, the loss of access to Pioneer Park Oval and other facilities which have historically been available to the event, has made organising the Bright Rod Run increasingly difficult."

Mr Beatson said what was once a well-supported community event has increasingly become an ongoing exercise in navigating changing requirements, overcoming obstacles and managing additional costs, responsibilities and liabilities.

"This has placed an enormous burden on our volunteer club members," he said.

"We have reached a point where we have seriously considered the sustainability of this event."

Mr Beatson said the Bright Rod & Kustom Club would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported the Bright Rod Run over the years.

"To our participants, sponsors, volunteers, local businesses, community groups and everyone who has travelled to Bright to be part of the event, you are the reason this incredible tradition has continued for so many years," he said.

"Your support, enthusiasm and generosity have made all the hard work, stress and heartache worthwhile: we simply cannot thank you enough.

"We strongly encourage everyone to still book the weekend, come to Bright, enjoy everything the town has to offer and continue supporting the local businesses, community groups and organisations who have supported us and this event over the years."

"Whilst the Bright Rod Run will not happen in its traditional format in 2027, it doesn't mean the spirit of the event; the friendships and the community connection need to disappear.

"Thank you for being part of the Bright Rod Run tradition.

"Your support over the years has meant more to us than words can express."

After a successful farewell event, members of the BRKC gathered for a celebratory breakfast on Monday morning where the future of the club was discussed.

"What the club will do now will be more of what we were actually formed to do in the first place," BRKC treasurer, Mike Dealy said.

"That's to go and look at other events: such as the Bendigo Swap Meet, or see Chryslers on the Murray, maybe even get down and have a look at Queenscliffe or one of those events.

"So we'll enjoy it ourselves in a slightly different way."

Mr Dealy said the club has already been contacted by people potentially interested in taking over management of the event and he said the club will help where it can.

Support for a 2027 Bright Rod Run was evident across town over the weekend, with CBD businesses displaying 'Save the Rod Run' posters in their windows and a petition launched at Cherry Walk Café and on social media.