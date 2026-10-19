As part of this year's Victorian Seniors' Festival, the Bright Croquet Club is ready to welcome local and visiting seniors to its annual 'Come & Try Open Day' on Thursday 29 October.

Club president Joan Thompson said the club had enjoyed a positive year and was keen to welcome new members.

"We still need some younger, newer members, but we have recently welcomed a couple more to the club, which is a plus," she said.

The free event will begin at 9am and run through until approximately 2pm, giving visitors the chance to learn the basics of the game, meet current members and enjoy the club's welcoming atmosphere.

A morning tea will be provided, with participants also invited to stay for lunch.

"There aren't any limitations," Ms Thompson said.

"People don't have to be super able-bodied to play croquet.

"Even some of our members who use walkers are able to get out there and enjoy the game."

Visitors are asked to wear flat-soled, enclosed shoes for safety and lawn maintenance purposes.

"It's best to have something protecting your feet and ankles," Ms Thompson said.

"And probably, with this weather, guests might like to bring a sun hat as well."

All equipment will be supplied by the club, including a range of croquet mallets suited to different players.

"They can have a try and see which weighted stick they're most comfortable with," Ms Thompson said.

"There's plenty of mallets available for them to find one that suits."

The club hopes the day will encourage more people to discover the social and accessible nature of croquet, regardless of age, fitness or experience.

The 'Come & Try Open Day' will run from 9am to 2pm at the Bright Croquet Club.

The venue is best accessed via the Burke Street car park.

Anyone interested in joining the club is also welcome to attend its regular Thursday gatherings, held from 9am each week.

ALPINE SHIRE SENIORS FESTIVAL

Events over the next week include:

- Myrtleford Farmers' Market: located at Piazza from 8:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday 24 October.

- Myrtleford Show: located at Showgrounds on Odonnell Avenue from 9am to 9pm on Saturday 24 October.

- Myrtleford U3A Charity Dinner: located at Club Savoy from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday 25 October.

- Bright Bowls Club gatherings: best accessed via the Burke St carpark on Thursday mornings.

For more details on these and other events in October go to Alpine Shire Council's website www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au