Bright Croquet Club hosts come and try day

The Bright Croquet Club welcomed approximately 50 guests to play games and enjoy homemade goodies for morning tea at last Thursday's 'Come & Try Open Day', as one of the final events for this year's Victorian Seniors' Festival. Bright locals Peter and Diane O'Neill said they joined in because one of their neighbours plays regularly and told them about the open day. "It seemed like a fun day out and a good community event to drop by," Diane said. "We've been able to get a bit of exercise as we've played three games so far." The croquet club was open at 9am, but people were allowed to wander in at any time to experience the game. Club president Joan Thompson said the day had gone very well. "There was no structured play set aside, no tournament as such, just people having a go," she said. "If they like it and decide to become members, we can figure out all the details." Ms Thompson also discussed some future plans for the club. "We are hoping to fix a major leak from our old watering system, which we're hoping to upgrade very soon," she said. "We just need to get the final plan polished off, then we'll be all good to go. "We're also hoping to start twilight sessions again on Tuesday evenings, but will let everyone know when we have more details." The club plays games all year round and members routinely meet on Thursdays at 9am each week. Visitors are advised to wear flat-toed, enclosed shoes and wear a sun hat. All equipment is supplied by the club, which is best accessed via the Burke Street carpark.