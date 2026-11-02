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Bright Croquet Club hosts come and try day

<p>FUN AND GAMES: Bright Croquet Club members Anne Welch and Pam Hardy went up against Diane and Peter O\\'Neill, in three recreational rounds of croquet. PHOTOS: Lily Picciocchi</p>\\n
<p>FUN AND GAMES: Bright Croquet Club members Anne Welch and Pam Hardy went up against Diane and Peter O\\'Neill, in three recreational rounds of croquet. PHOTOS: Lily Picciocchi</p>\\n

FUN AND GAMES: Bright Croquet Club members Anne Welch and Pam Hardy went up against Diane and Peter O'Neill, in three recreational rounds of croquet. PHOTOS: Lily Picciocchi

Visitors dropped by to play some games and have morning tea.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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