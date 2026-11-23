The Bright Community Centre is now equipped with a 30 kW/64 kWh battery and 15 kW solar PV system to provide backup power to the site as part of the Victorian government's $42 million 100 Neighbourhood Batteries Program. Alpine Shire Council received funding alongside nine other councils across regional Victoria as part of the Powering Resilience in the Region project led by the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance and supported by the Goulburn Murray Climate Alliance. The Bright Community Centre joins the Mount Beauty Stadium, the RC McNamara Reserve in Myrtleford, and St Alban's Hall in Running Creek, as the fourth community facility in Alpine Shire with a battery storage system that can provide uninterrupted power in the event of a prolonged outage. Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the batteries have been installed on sites across Alpine Shire to enhance local energy resilience, with the aim to continue installing batteries on other key facilities across the region. “A direct result of climate change means that we have and will continue to experience extreme weather events that can lead to extended grid outages,” she said. “Installing batteries in community facilities across our region means community members will have capacity to access power and communications, as well as heating and cooling, in communal spaces where they can gather with their families, friends, and neighbours.” Cr Nicholas said Council is supporting the future installation of a community battery at the Myrtleford Showgrounds near the existing transformer and would like to install a battery on the Bright Alpine Events Centre - The Pavilion if funding becomes available. “We are on a journey to make our shire more energy resilient, with a further aim to increase knowledge and confidence throughout our communities,” she said. “Outside of emergency events, one of the direct benefits of installing batteries on community facilities is the cost savings to groups that use these spaces.” Community members can view the progress of battery installation on community facilities across Alpine Shire online on Engage Alpine by visiting https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/community-hubs/sustainability-hub/solar-and-batteries-in-alpine-shire The battery at Mount Beauty Stadium was organised by Total Renewable Energy Kiewa (TREK) through the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program, the battery at St Alban's Hall was supported by Ausnet through the Ausnet Energy Resilience Community Fund, and the battery at the RC McNamara Reserve was led by Indigo Power through the Australian Government's Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), with a co-contribution from Indigo Power. The battery at the Myrtleford Showgrounds is being led by Indigo Power through ARENA, with a co-contribution from Indigo Power.