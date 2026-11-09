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Bright beer, dogs back RSPCA Victoria

<p>BREW WITH BARK: Bright Brewery\\'s annual DoggoBrau collaboration is back, raising funds for RSPCA Victoria. PHOTO: Bright Brewery</p>\\n
<p>BREW WITH BARK: Bright Brewery\\'s annual DoggoBrau collaboration is back, raising funds for RSPCA Victoria. PHOTO: Bright Brewery</p>\\n

BREW WITH BARK: Bright Brewery's annual DoggoBrau collaboration is back, raising funds for RSPCA Victoria. PHOTO: Bright Brewery

DoggoBrau collaboration back for another year.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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