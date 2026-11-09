Bright beer, dogs back RSPCA Victoria

Good beer, good dogs and a very good cause are coming together once again this November, as Bright Brewery and RSPCA Victoria celebrate the sixth year of their annual DoggoBrau collaboration. First brewed in 2021, DoggoBrau combines two things the independent brewery loves: great beer and dogs. With 10 percent of all DoggoBrau sales donated to RSPCA Victoria, the annual release has become one of Bright Brewery's most anticipated beers of the year. The partnership has helped fund RSPCA Victoria's vital work caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming animals across the state. Returning in 2026, DoggoBrau is once again a Tropical XPA, brewed in Bright and featuring some of its most beloved local doggos on its cans. Bright Brewery operations and brand manager Evin Craney said the longevity of DoggoBrau was something the team was particularly proud of. "The original idea was pretty simple," he said. "We love making beer, we love dogs and we thought we could bring the two together to do something genuinely useful. "Six years later, DoggoBrau has become something our team, our customers and plenty of four-legged regulars look forward to every year. "It's one of our favourite beers of the year and something our whole team gets behind. "Every DoggoBrau sold helps RSPCA Victoria continue the incredible work they do for animals across the state." RSPCA Victoria senior manager – philanthropy & corporate partnerships Chris Doig said the collaboration reflected a genuine shared commitment to animal welfare, and directly supports RSPCA Victoria's vital work. DoggoBrau Tropical XPA will be available in stores, venues and online nationally from tomorrow, Thursday 12 November 2026, with 10 per cent of all sales donated to RSPCA Victoria.