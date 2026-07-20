Potential finalists Rutherglen took care of Dederang-Mount Beauty in a low-scoring grind by 51 points during their senior football clash last Saturday.

Playing away for the third time in four matches, the Bombers couldn’t quite match the intensity of the fifth-placed Cats, as the final score read 5.3 (33) to 13.6 (84) in fine conditions.

Fresh off the league-wide bye last week, Dederang-Mount Beauty were sluggish out of the blocks, conceding the first three goals of the match and four of the first five to face an 18-point deficit at the opening break.

The Bombers were more competitive in the second term, which made for a lower-scoring quarter, yet didn’t make any ground.

A tough ask was made even more difficult once the Cats kicked the first and only three majors of the premiership quarter, and the game was as good as done as the lead sat at 45 points at the final change.

To their credit, the Bombers didn’t give in and kicked a couple of late goals to add some highlights to finish a disappointing day.

Goals were shared between five individual goalkickers, while Emerson Lemkau, Tom McGhee and Callum Bowring played their role for DMB and were named as their best three for the afternoon.

In a winnable match if recent form is any indication, the Bombers will be hoping to reverse the 29-point loss to the Wodonga Saints last time they met in round 4, and meet in Dederang this Saturday for the opportunity to right the wrongs from their previous outing.

A grade netballers thump Cats

Dederang-Mount Beauty’s A grade netballers have not missed a beat in their comprehensive 28-goal win away from home against Rutherglen.

Audrey Barker (36 goals) and Keely Bullivant (20) combined well in the front third to overpower the Cats defensive unit.

The 56-28 result in favour of the Bombers sees them earn their fifth win of the season, which could easily become six if the battle against Wodonga Saints (eleventh) on Saturday goes their way.