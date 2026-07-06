It was fun while it lasted, but Dederang-Mount Beauty’s attempt at a third straight A grade win in TDNA netball has come undone after a 34-55 defeat to probable finalists Yackandandah at Dederang on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Bombers, who entered the match in eighth spot on the ladder, took it up to one of their closest rivals at stages of the game but were flawed by the experience and class of the fourth-placed Kangaroos.

In the absence of shooter Audrey Barker, coach Keely Bullivant (22 goals) played closer to the post for longer periods of the match with the emerging Alice Hynes (10 goals).

Rubbing salt into the wounds for DMB was the presence of former Bomber focal point Alysha de Koeyer back on her old home court, but this time wearing the blue and white of Yackandandah and playing a key role in the role of goal shooter, featuring prominently with 26 goals.

On their home turf, Dederang-Mount Beauty's senior footballers put up a fight against third-placed Yackandandah, but ultimately fell short by 66 points in a low-scoring slog.

It wasn’t the prettiest of games to watch for the neutrals in attendance, although the home fans would have been pleased with their side’s ability to restrict the opposition’s score in the 2.4 (16) to 11.16 (82) loss.

Defence was the order of the day and territory was crucial, and the finals-bound Roos did enough to get the four points.

The 21-1 quarter-time scoreline was in favour of the Roos, but the Bombers lifted their intensity in the second term, and both teams kicked two goals in an even 25 minutes of play.

In the second half, Yack controlled the game and restricted DMB to two behinds, compared to their six goals across the final two quarters.

Playing coach Josh Kable and Paul Riccardi registered the home side’s only two goals for the match, as Tom McGhee, Ben Ozolins, Nick Goznik and Sam Bakes did their best keep the Bombers in the fight.

In other divisions, the reserve grade Bombers scored just one goal to go down by 63 points, while the under 17s were on the right side of the upset result against the more fancied Roos.

Dederang-Mount Beauty will enjoy a league-wide bye this weekend before an away trip to Rutherglen on Saturday July 18.