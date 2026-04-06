An early April Easter weekend has given Dederang-Mount Beauty an opportunity to rest and recharge after only one round of the football and netball season.

In their first match of 2026, DMB’s A grade outfit, who finished fifth last year, were unable to maintain the rage with a squad that has changed significantly in the off-season, led by new coach Keely Bullivant.

While the scoreline against Mitta United ended at 26-44, the margin blew out in the final fifteen minutes as the Bombers trailed by only eight with a quarter to go.

Dederang-Mount Beauty will face a much-improved Yackandandah this Saturday, and the Roos’ squad now features former DMB player Alysha de Koeyer.

While neither of the Bombers’ men’s football results went their way on the scoreboard, the senior side had a promising first game at Mount Beauty, with plenty to take from the round one fixture, according to senior assistant coach Nick Iaria.

“I think we moved the ball really well at times and we were able to execute our game plan well, which gives us confidence going forward,” Iaria said.

“We also had five or six debutants for the club and four of which had never played senior football before, which is really exciting because they’re only going to get better.

“It was also pleasing not to fade out of the game - we were still scoring until the final siren, which we wouldn’t have done in the past.”

After the week off, the Bombers will bounce into their next challenge against the Kangaroos in Yackandandah, a venue which has produced limited success in recent seasons, but should travel with more confidence with more experience and depth in their favour this time around.

“We are looking forward to testing ourselves and really getting a gauge on where we are as a football side, as I think Yack are a top two or three side this season,” Iaria added.

“If we can be competitive and show some positive signs against them, it’ll give us a great deal of confidence going forward that we can match it with those really quality sides.”