More remote water storages will be built in strategic locations across North East Victoria's high country to bolster aerial firefighting capacity.

Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) used four of its new heli-dip tank sites to support firefighting at Wonnangatta, Mt Selwyn and Woods Point this summer.

The secure water supplies in remote forest areas helped reduce turnaround times and assisted efforts to slow the spread of fires.

FFMVic chief fire officer, Chris Hardman, said 15 more heli-dip tank sites are being built across remote forest areas as part of a new three year project.

He said each location includes a 25,000 or 50,000 litre tank built specifically for helicopter refilling.

Planned sites include Straight Running Creek, Mt Wills and Selwyn Five Way in North Sast Victoria, and Dargo High Plains and Mt Hope in Gippsland.

Mr Hardman said the sites allow fire-bombing helicopters to refill faster during bushfire response, saving critical turnaround times.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian and Victorian governments through the Disaster Ready Fund.