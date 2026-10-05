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Beers help raise $10,000 locally for prostate cancer

<p>ANNUAL AWARENESS FOR ALPINE MEN: Craig McTaggart (left) and Alan Blair were on hand at the Bright Brewery for this year\\'s \\'Hops for Hope\\' fundraiser, to spread the word of easier access to prostate cancer screening with a simple blood test.</p>\\n
<p>ANNUAL AWARENESS FOR ALPINE MEN: Craig McTaggart (left) and Alan Blair were on hand at the Bright Brewery for this year\\'s \\'Hops for Hope\\' fundraiser, to spread the word of easier access to prostate cancer screening with a simple blood test.</p>\\n

ANNUAL AWARENESS FOR ALPINE MEN: Craig McTaggart (left) and Alan Blair were on hand at the Bright Brewery for this year's 'Hops for Hope' fundraiser, to spread the word of easier access to prostate cancer screening with a simple blood test.

Community rallies behind 'Hops for Hope' fundraiser at Bright Brewery.
Phoebe Morgan
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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