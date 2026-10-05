Beers help raise $10,000 locally for prostate cancer

Myrtleford prostate cancer survivor Alan Blair has praised local support for his 'Hops for Hope' initiative, which has helped raise more than $10,000 for prostate cancer research during September's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Patrons poured a cold glass of beer or two at the 'Hops for Hope' fundraiser at Bright Brewery on Sunday 27 September, with 'Hops for Hope' featured as this past month's Karma Keg fundraiser, while Mountain Monk Brewers in Mount Beauty had also been saving up proceeds all month. “The day itself at Bright Brewery raised just over $6500 and the other breweries and pubs we had doing the Karma Keg campaign raised enough money to put us over the $10,000 mark for the month...it's been a huge success," Mr Blair said. “To put that in perspective, I raised just over $15,000 in the first two years and we’ve raised over $10,000 just this year alone for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia." More than 60 local businesses contributed prizes to the fundraiser’s raffle, almost double the number involved in previous years. Mr Blair said strong crowds during the school holidays and long weekend also gave organisers an important opportunity to spread the message about prostate cancer and encourage eligible men to speak with their healthcare professionals about PSA blood testing. “We were able to get the word out to a lot of men, to raise awareness and make them aware they need to go out and get the PSA blood test if they’re in that age bracket,” he said. “I’m really grateful and proud of what myself and my friends and the local community and businesses have done." Mr Blair said the fundraiser would continue to be a focus of his prostate cancer advocacy, emphasising the need to raise awareness extended well beyond a single month. “With 79 men diagnosed every day, the awareness needs to be around the clock,” he said. “I may look into making advocacy my full-time job somehow. “I’ve looked at the possibility of starting a charitable organisation... I get a great deal of satisfaction out of doing something with such purpose, so I'm looking into ways I can make that more of a regular thing.” Concerns over federal funding changes As delighted as he was with local fundraising efforts, Mr Blair voiced concern about changes to federal government funding arrangements for cancer nursing services. The government is shifting $46.5 million in funding over five years from the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) to the McGrath Foundation, transitioning specialist prostate cancer nurse positions into a national "all-cancer" care model starting July 1 2027. The PCFA has strongly condemned the the "blindsided" decision, warning that dismantling its specialised 131-strong network risks disrupting vital care standards, patient relationships, and survival outcomes built over a decade. Mr Blair said his experience had demonstrated the importance of disease-specific support for men navigating diagnosis and treatment. “My prostate cancer specialist nurse helped me navigate the specifics of my disease,” he said. “We need to do what’s in the best interests of men with prostate cancer and their families. “I think it’s going to decrease the level of care available to men with prostate cancer.” Mr Blair has written to Indi federal Independent MP Dr Helen Haines and urged her to oppose the changes and advocate for the decision to be reversed. The 'Hops for Hope' donation link remains open for anyone who wishes to support the campaign.