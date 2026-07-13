It was business as usual for Bright in the Ovens and King Football Netball League senior football competition after comprehensively beating an understrength Goorambat by 95 points at Pioneer Park last Saturday.

The damage could have been more severe if it weren’t for inaccurate kicking in front of the sticks, yet the Mountain Men still got the job done at home, 15.21 (111) to 2.4 (16).

The visiting Bats got the perfect start through coach Jamie Dunne, who kicked truly in the opening minutes to gain an early advantage.

James Love (two goals) replied with Bright’s first six-pointer, before Luke Quirk slotted his first of seven goals in a best on ground performance to open a 15-point lead at the first change.

Another dour term in the second saw only two more Mountain Men majors kicked before half time.

It felt like a whole new ball game in the second half and it rained goals as Bright dominated general play, kicking six and five goals in each quarter after the long break to storm to an even 100-point lead, which included senior goal number one from third-gamer Rune Follett.

In a unique turn of events, Goorambat slotted the game’s last goal in the dying moments of the final term to bring the final margin back under three figures.

On the court upstairs, the competition was considerably fiercer as Goorambat rallied late to seal a heart-stopping two-goal win against Bright in OKFNL A grade netball, ending at 23-25.

The match was far from free flowing as the conditions put the brakes on scoreboard pressure, and with a Bats line-up known for a miserly defence, a tough and gritty afternoon was on the cards.

Goorambat had their noses in front at every break by no more than a few goals or less, but Bright made their move in the third term to trail by the barest of margins with a quarter to play.

In a thrilling conclusion, the Bats won the quarter by six goals to five in a result that lifts them into third position on a congested competition ladder, while for Bright, who have pushed two finals-bound teams to their limits in consecutive weeks, remain in seventh spot.

After two straight home games, Milawa is the destination for Bright’s next adventure for premiership points.