Under 12s

The U12 Porepunkah Panthers moved into second spot on the ladder with another win at home this week.

The first innings had the Albury Bears batting and the Panthers in the field, with three quick outs keeping the Bears scoreless.

Porepunkah’s pitcher Billy Scorsis threw a runner out at first for an out, first baseman Ryland McCormack had an unassisted out for the second, and a great throw from Rylan Harris at shortstop secured the third out.

The Panthers went into bat and were also kept scoreless.

The second dig had the Panthers once again getting three outs and allowing no runs for the Albury Bears, with Porepunkah’s Archer Harris taking a great catch in right field and showing a big arm at critical times to throw a runner out going to second base.

The Panthers then hit the lead in their at-bat, with Mina Meddings hitting a double, Austin Scorsis hitting a single, and Casey Pronk hitting a single to bring six runs across the plate.

The third innings had Albury mount a comeback and score five runs, while Porepunkah were kept scoreless.

With the game sitting 6-5 the Panthers' way, it was an impressive finish for the team to allow Albury only one run to score in the last inning, with Nick Giuliano playing third base and making a nice out.

The Panthers then went into bat and had another solid innings to run away winners.

Ryland McCormack knocked a single, Jimmi "Rocket" Jagger had his second safe hit of the day alongside Casey Pronk, and Archer and Rylan Harris followed up with hits to bring in the runs.

Once again, Panther Byron Smith was brilliant behind the plate taking catching duties.

Final score: Porepunkah Panthers 11 def Albury Bears 7.

Under 15s

On a pristine day in Porepunkah, the Panthers took on the North Albury Bears Green.

Paige Anders took to the mound first for Punka, combining with Rory Clark behind the dish.

After giving up a walk and a hit, Yuna Meddings at second base made a nice play, fielding a ground ball at second and throwing the runner out.

Followed by two strikeouts, the Panthers allowed just one run in the top of the first.

The Panthers responded immediately, with Anders receiving a walk and then being driven in by Clark with a big stand-up double.

The second innings saw three more strikeouts for Anders, and in the bottom of the second, Ryland Harris and Cohen Guest-Smith both had nice contact but were out following some tidy fielding from the North Albury Bears.

In a tight match, the Bears were kept scoreless in the third. At the bottom of the third, the Panthers showed some patience at the plate, with Steph Alexander, Leo Harrison, Conrad "Speedy" Scorsis, and Hunter Harris all receiving walks.

With some aggressive baserunning putting pressure on the Bears, Alexander, Speedy Scorsis, and Harris made their way home.

With the bases clear, Paige Anders stepped up to bat and sent a "dinger" deep over left field for a home run.

Rory Clark continued his good form with the bat, following up with another single to send the Panthers up 6-2.

Eamon Thomson came on in relief for the Panthers.

The right-handed hurler took a couple of pitches to find his groove before producing lots of strikes.

He was backed up well by his team, with Meddings at second flipping one to shortstop Hunter, who then combined with his brother Ryland at first for another out.

Eamon finished the innings with a strikeout.

All up, it was a great team effort for the day, with the Panthers coming home victors 6-5.

The junior Panthers would like to thank all the parents and volunteers who score, coach, umpire, and help out to make such a great day possible.

B Grade

The Porepunkah Panthers' bats continue to fire as they ran away with a 17-4 win at home against the Albury Bears.

The first innings had Panthers pitcher Wade Pronk in his B grade debut, and the lefty made quick work in the first dig - putting up a flyball for the first out and two grounders for the next two outs to keep the Bears to one run.

Porepunkah then went into bat, with Damon Barker hitting a line-drive single, Josh Harris belting a double, and Rian Banks bringing in a run with another single.

Heath Anders connected to bring in another run, with a wild pitch scoring one more.

Panther Mason Anders then went big with a bomb over centre field to score two runs.

Leading 6-1 going into the second inning, pitcher Wade Pronk was again proving hard to hit, getting two more outs via flyballs and keeping the Bears scoreless.

The Panthers responded by scoring one run, with Josh Harris crossing the plate.

The Albury Bears made a comeback in the top of the third, scoring three runs to trail 7-4.

This was when Porepunkah put the foot down, scoring nine runs in two digs. Jarrod Smith, Heath Anders, Mason Anders, and Josh Harris were the top batters of the day, all picking up their second safe hit.

Panthers' Luka Barthelmes also hit safely at a critical time, and yes, Randy Skippen did get hit by a wild pitch again, but also chipped in with a safe hit.

Damon Barker was solid behind the plate all day and threw two runners out.

Next week is an away game.