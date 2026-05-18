Year three to six girls at Porepunkah Primary School enjoyed a visit from Basketball Victoria this month.

Those who already play the game brushed up on some skills and learnt a few new ones while those who have never played are enthusiastic about joining local clubs and giving a new sport a go.

School leader, Saskia Long, said the school was very grateful to Basketball Victoria for being able to visit "and help improve our technique".

Year three student, Aria Savage, said it was "really fun and I’m so glad they gave up some of their time for us!”