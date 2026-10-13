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A colourful finish to 2026 at Wangaratta Artists Society

<p>DEVELOPMENT: Stephie Clark demonstrating to a very keen group of artists. PHOTO: Louise Darby-Keith</p>\\n
<p>DEVELOPMENT: Stephie Clark demonstrating to a very keen group of artists. PHOTO: Louise Darby-Keith</p>\\n

DEVELOPMENT: Stephie Clark demonstrating to a very keen group of artists. PHOTO: Louise Darby-Keith

Visitors and new members are always welcome at the Wangaratta Artists Society.
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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