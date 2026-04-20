Mount Beauty RSL Sub-Branch is inviting the community to come together in reflection, respect, and remembrance this Saturday, 25 April, and participate in Anzac Day services.

The early morning service will commence at 7am at Bicentennial Park, near the Mt Beauty Pondage.

At 10.30am people will start forming up for the Community March in Hollonds Street at 10:45am, to the main service being held at 11am at the Mount Beauty Cenotaph in the hospital grounds.

Special guests to address the service will be Lieutenant Zachery Johnson from Army Logistics Training Centre and Alpine Shire Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas, with representatives from a number of groups and organisations to lay wreaths.

This service will also be broadcast live on Alpine FM for those unable to attend in person.

Following the service, all are welcome to gather for a barbecue and refreshments at Mountain Monk Brewers, where you can also partake in a game of Two Up.

This is a time to honour those who have served, those who continue to serve, and the families who walk that journey alongside them, with respect, understanding, and unity.

Lest we forget.