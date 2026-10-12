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Another successful chapter for Mt Beauty Writers Festival

<p>BOOK TALKS: Siobhan O\\u2019Brien (left) discusses her fictional work, \\u2018All the Golden Light\\u2019 with Mt Beauty Writers Festival founder Fay Mason during Saturday\\'s event.</p>\\n
<p>BOOK TALKS: Siobhan O\\u2019Brien (left) discusses her fictional work, \\u2018All the Golden Light\\u2019 with Mt Beauty Writers Festival founder Fay Mason during Saturday\\'s event.</p>\\n

BOOK TALKS: Siobhan O’Brien (left) discusses her fictional work, ‘All the Golden Light’ with Mt Beauty Writers Festival founder Fay Mason during Saturday's event.

Event's five authors delight audience with their stories.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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