Another successful chapter for Mt Beauty Writers Festival

More than 80 people joined five talented authors to write another successful chapter of the Mt Beauty Writers Festival on the weekend. The Mount Beauty Community Centre was abuzz with literary intrigue as the audience engaged face to face with authors speaking about their works covering everything from crime, history, adventure to climate change and sustainability. Thomas Woodroofe spoke about his book ‘Power, Passion and Planet’ related to power and the effects of climate change; Siobhan O’Brien discussed her fictional work, ‘All the Golden Light’, set around the NSW south coast; and Peter Coleman talked about his book, ‘Sins of the Filthy Rich’. Former ABC journalist Michael Brissenden focused on his new crime thriller ’Dust’, set in the Australian outback, and Saskia Beudel bought a very local feel with her book ‘Peaking’, covering riding in the Three Peaks Challenge cycling race held annually in the area. Festival founder Fay Mason, who is retiring after five years driving the event, said it was a delight to see participants and authors get so much enjoyment and satisfaction.