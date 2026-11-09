Alpine Valleys Vignerons buoyed by Gapsted Estate sale

Alpine Valleys Vignerons' president Stef Antonello, like many in the local viticulture industry, are relieved to see Gapsted Estate continue as a winery under new ownership. Mr Antonello said confirmation last month King Valley based Redbank Wines had acquired the winery - which was placed in voluntary administration by its directors and put on the market late last year - and was committed to consolidating its role in the local viticulture industry was the "best possible outcome". "Gapsted Estate is the largest processor and winemaker in the Alpine Valleys, and its importance as a contract processing option (for grapes) cannot be understated," he said. "We have a lot of grape growers in the valleys who sell their fruit to wineries...we're hoping to see the new owners continue to buy fruit from the Alpine Valleys as that's the best case scenario we could hope for. "I had a discussion with the winery manager last week and he suggested they will still keep the Vic Alps branding which is good...celebrating Alpine Valleys fruit." Mr Antonello said despite the wine industry in Australia continuing to face major challenges including an oversupply of various red varieties, the local area was still faring well. "The only area of the wine industry that has expanded at all is sparkling fruit, which is what the Alpine Valleys specialise in...such as prosecco and chardonnay," he said. "We have wine companies such as Vinarchy (second largest wine group in Australia) still very keen in the area, wanting to source our quality sparkling fruit. "They bought 1400 to 1500 tonne last vintage and we expect similar next vintage." Mr Antonello said the season so far had been "pretty kind" to growers, optimistic heading into late spring. "We've missed out on frosts, weather has been kind, rain has been consistent and not too much, so vines look very healthy and lush, starting to flower and doing everything they should be doing," he said. As reported last month, Redbank's purchase of Gapsted Estate - with its fully-established 11,500 tonne winery and cellar door - is expected to provide an opportunity to further increase commitment to growers across the region. Co-owner Michael Murtagh said Gapsted Estate will continue as an established regional wine brand, with a renewed focus on developing its cellar door, wholesale and online sales channels - and also provide visitors with an opportunity to experience the Redbank range alongside Gapsted Estate and High Country wines brands. Mr Murtagh said the Vic Alps Wine brands will continue to focus on online retail, building on its existing presence in this sales channel for the group’s portfolio. The new owners said they believe the combination of the businesses provides a strong foundation for continued investment in the region, while preserving the heritage of Gapsted Estate and creating new opportunities for its brands, customers, growers and local community.