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Alpine Valleys Vignerons buoyed by Gapsted Estate sale

<p>NEW ERA: Alpine Valleys Vignerons\\' president Stef Antonello says the sale on ongoing operation of Gapsted Estate is great news for the local industry.</p>\\n
<p>NEW ERA: Alpine Valleys Vignerons\\' president Stef Antonello says the sale on ongoing operation of Gapsted Estate is great news for the local industry.</p>\\n

NEW ERA: Alpine Valleys Vignerons' president Stef Antonello says the sale on ongoing operation of Gapsted Estate is great news for the local industry.

Maintaining processing, winery brands, creating further opportunities "best possible outcome".
Jeff Zeuschner
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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