Alpine Resorts Victoria has successfully gone live on a new Digital Visitor Servicing Platform (DVSP), marking the first time resort entry permits are sold through a single, unified sales and booking system across all six alpine resorts.

Vehicle season permit sales have performed strongly to date, with visitors and resort teams providing positive feedback on a smoother, more intuitive purchasing experience.

With day and multi-day resort entry permits for vehicles going on sale in early May, the platform simplifies how visitors purchase the permits and lays the foundation for a more seamless and coordinated experience across the snow season.

For the 2026 snow season, resort entry day permits are $69 per day for Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mt Buller, Lake Mountain, Mount Baw Baw and Mount Stirling.

For those visiting a specific resort for nine days or more there is value to be found in a 2026 vehicle season permit at $635.

Snow seekers that wish to travel to several of the resorts across the winter season should also consider the All Resorts Vehicle Season Permit at $959.

This permit offers unlimited access to all six resorts from the Kings Birthday weekend in June until the first weekend in October.

This initiative has been made possible through the support of the Victorian government, with Alpine Resorts Victoria receiving $550,000 in grant funding from the Visitor Servicing Fund.

The fund is designed to strengthen Victoria’s tourism industry by supporting the development of innovative tools that better connect people with destinations and make it easier for visitors to plan, access and enjoy their experiences.

This investment has enabled the delivery of a modern, integrated digital platform that enhances how visitors engage with Victoria’s alpine resorts and encourages them to visit and revisit with greater ease.

Work is now underway on the next phase of the platform: a new guest-facing interface that will integrate near real-time car parking availability for each resort.

Linked with resort operation systems, this feature will allow visitors to view parking capacity at each Victorian alpine resort before they travel, helping them plan with confidence.

At the same time, a new occupancy dashboard is being developed for resort operations teams.

By combining permit sales data with license plate recognition technology, the dashboard will provide a real-time view of arrivals, capacity and operational pressure points, supporting faster, better-informed decision making on busy days.

Together, these enhancements represent a significant step forward for both visitors and resort operators.

The DVSP will improve the end-to-end visitor experience, strengthen operational coordination across resorts, and support safer, more efficient resort entry and capacity management throughout the season.

This project further supports Alpine Resorts Victoria strength as a single entity to secure grant funding for all resorts and the organisation’s drive to managing all Victorian alpine resorts in a coordinated manner and enhance the visitor experience.