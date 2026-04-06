It’s important to give.

From Friday, 27 March to Sunday, 29 March, a group of 11 riders from fundraising group Ride for Someone took to the slopes around Bright to raise money for cancer support group My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

This incredible organisation assists families affected by cancer by helping ease treatment costs, financial burdens, and many other day-to-day challenges.

The team were honoured to have My Room CEO, Margaret Zita, come along and be part of the weekend.

Ride for Someone (RFS) was founded by Richard Cozzella in 2016, when he brought together a team to cycle from Sydney to Melbourne over seven days, covering 1150 km.

The RFS team has continued to champion a variety of meaningful causes - among these, they raised $120,000 to support a young girl living with cerebral palsy, helping her family secure a guide dog and a new wheelchair to improve her quality of life.

Riders faced rapidly changing weather conditions across the three days, with days which began sunny and warm but turned to snow at higher elevations.

The climb up Mount Hotham proved especially demanding, pushing every rider to their limits. Covering 30.8 km from Harrietville, the ascent features an average gradient of approximately 4.2 per cent to 4.7 per cent, with an elevation gain of over 1,200 metres, an achievement that tested both physical and mental endurance.

Each rider took on the challenge for their own personal reasons, whether it’s to give back, be part of something bigger, build a sense of community, set an example for their children, or simply make a difference in the lives of people they may never meet.

The team set out with a goal of raising $100,000, and thanks to the incredible generosity and support of the community, they surpassed expectations, raising an outstanding total of $127,368.

It was incredible to witness the camaraderie and friendships that developed along the way, with experienced riders often quite literally pushing others through the toughest moments.

Richard and Tania Cozzella have set their hearts on giving back to the community.

“RFS is more than just a ride, it’s community united by a shared purpose, to look beyond ourselves and give back,” Richard said.

For those who would like to further support the cause, donations can be made at rfs2026.org.