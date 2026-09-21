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Alpine FM community radio station ready for another big year

<p>NEW COMMITTEE: Alpine FM station manager Michael Ahearn (left) with committee members (from left) Craig McTaggart, vice president Ian Cohn, Helen Braidwood, president Keith Pike, secretary Linda Parkinson, Helen Mc Dougal (partly obscured) and treasurer Henry Ziemnicki.</p>\\n
<p>NEW COMMITTEE: Alpine FM station manager Michael Ahearn (left) with committee members (from left) Craig McTaggart, vice president Ian Cohn, Helen Braidwood, president Keith Pike, secretary Linda Parkinson, Helen Mc Dougal (partly obscured) and treasurer Henry Ziemnicki.</p>\\n

NEW COMMITTEE: Alpine FM station manager Michael Ahearn (left) with committee members (from left) Craig McTaggart, vice president Ian Cohn, Helen Braidwood, president Keith Pike, secretary Linda Parkinson, Helen Mc Dougal (partly obscured) and treasurer Henry Ziemnicki.

Keith Pike re-elected president at AGM.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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