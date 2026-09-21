Alpine FM community radio station ready for another big year

By IAN COHN Alpine FM radio station held its annual general meeting last Wednesday 16 September, with Keith Pike re-elected president for another 12 months. Other office bearers elected were Ian Cohn (vice president), Linda Parkinson (secretary), Henry Ziemnicki (treasurer) and committee members Helen McDougal, Helen Braidwood and Craig McTaggart. The new committee brings together present and new members who will support Alpine FM as it continues to strengthen its programming, community connections and long term sustainability. Those at the meeting inside the Mt Beauty Senior Citizens Centre acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing committee members including Brian Rochford who has stepped down from his role as vice president, and Ken Halse, who will continue to provide valuable technical support to the station. Mr Pike said the station had been very active over the past year expanding its programming to offer more talk shows with live and pre-recorded interviews. He said there has also been increased use of the outside mobile broadcast van to supporting community events in both the Ovens and Kiewa valleys. Mr Pike emphasised the importance of maintaining the station's transmitting and recording equipment, as well as the critical role sponsorship and grant funding plays in helping cover the station's considerable operating costs. He said membership is also a very important part of the station. Mr Pike thanked station manager Michael Ahearn and sponsorship manager Vivienne Rochford, along with the many dedicated volunteers from both the Ovens and Kiewa valleys, who present programs and provide technical and administration support that keeps Alpine FM operating. Alpine FM has been the Alpine region's community radio station for the past 23 years, run entirely by volunteers and a station manager, broadcasting to the Upper Kiewa and Ovens valleys, supporting local organisations and businesses. Programs include a variety of formats including music, community interests and topical discussions. Broadcasting 24 hours, seven days a week on 92.9 in the Ovens Valley and 96.5 in the Kiewa Valley, the station also streams live worldwide on the internet at https://www.alpinefm.org.au Alpine FM is the emergency service broadcaster for the Alpine region. Alpine FM is funded by community members, community businesses via sponsorships, grants and community donations.