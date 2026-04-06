The final game of the 2026 summer-autumn Barefoot Bowls competition last week saw Barry Fullwood, Peter James and Allan Heberle emerge as well-deserved season winners.

The closing evening for the year was dedicated to the support of the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Players, members and guests packed out the Myrtleford Bowls clubrooms where they participated in fundraising activities.

Geoff and Kath Dyt from the fund were there to accept the proceeds from the evening as a prelude to the Good Friday Appeal.

A new season of Barefoot Bowls will commence in the coming spring.