AGL has completed a\u202F$50\u202Fmillion\u202Fupgrade to\u202FClover Power Station\u202Fat Mount Beauty,\u202Fwhich has increased its power generation and efficiency. Clover\u202FPower Station\u202Fbegan\u202Fgenerating\u202Felectricity in 1945, helping meet\u202FVictoria’s\u202Fwartime\u202Felectricity demand\u202Fbefore supporting\u202Fthe state’s\u202Fpost-war economic growth.\u202F\u202F While it is the oldest of\u202Fthe\u202Ffour\u202Fpower stations\u202F(McKay, Bogong, Clover and West Kiewa) within AGL’s\u202FKiewa\u202FHydroelectric\u202FScheme, Clover assists the grid during\u202Fperiods\u202Fof peak demand\u202For\u202Fgenerator\u202Foutages. To support\u202Fdecades of further\u202Foperation at Clover,\u202Fmore than 300\u202Fpredominantly\u202Flocal\u202Fworkers upgraded key infrastructure,\u202Fincluding:\u202F • replacing turbines and generators;\u202F • installing\u202Fmodern control systems and high-voltage equipment; • fitting new\u202Fmain\u202Finlet valves; and • constructing a\u202Fhigher tail bay weir wall and supporting structure AGL’s chief\u202Foperations and construction officer, Matthew Currie, said the Clover Modernisation Project\u202Fhas\u202Fimproved\u202Fwater flow\u202Fand\u202Fincreased\u202Fgeneration capacity\u202Fat Clover\u202Fby\u202Fsix\u202Fmegawatts (MW), contributing to\u202Fa\u202Ftotal uplift of 14 MW across the Kiewa Scheme.\u202F "The upgrade has improved the efficiency of existing hydro infrastructure without requiring\u202Fadditional\u202Fwater storage," he said. "While hydroelectric power is a small proportion of total energy generation in the grid, it provides crucial support to the network to meet peak customer demand and avoid power outages. “Hydroelectricity\u202Fis\u202Fcrucial to Australia’s energy mix\u202Fbecause it can respond rapidly\u202Fduring periods of\u202Fpeak demand\u202Fand\u202Fprovides\u202Fessential\u202Fbackup when other generators\u202Fare unavailable.\u202F “As Australia’s largest private owner of hydro assets, AGL is committed to investing in upgrading existing power stations as well building new renewable and firming capacity to deliver energy for our customers and support the energy transition.”