As communities across the Alpine Shire gather to watch the AFL Grand Final, Women’s Health Goulburn North East (WHGNE) is asking pubs, clubs and footy fans to play a part in keeping communities safe from family violence.

AFL Grand Final weekend is a known period of increased risk for family violence.

Victoria Police has previously reported around a 20 per cent increase in family violence incidents on Grand Final day, making it one of the busiest nights of the year for police responding to family violence.

This year, as fans across the shire and wider North East and Goulburn Valley pack into venues to watch the game, local pubs will be playing their part in changing the culture and making respect the house special.

The Safe Through Every Season campaign will place prevention messages in pubs and other local venues across WHGNE’s 12 local government areas of: Alpine, Benalla, Greater Shepparton, Indigo, Mansfield, Mitchell, Moira, Murrindindi, Strathbogie, Towong, Wangaratta and Wodonga.

The campaign focuses on the everyday behaviours that shape culture, including sexist jokes, put-downs, harassment and controlling behaviour.

The campaign message is simple: When everyday people challenge disrespectful behaviour, they are playing a key role in keeping their community safe.

“Sport does not cause family violence, but sporting environments have a powerful influence on our culture,” said Mandy Macdonald, CEO of WHGNE.

“The way we talk, the behaviour we excuse and the standards we set with our mates all matter.

"We all have a role to play in building a culture where disrespect is not tolerated in any environment, and women and families can be safe through every season.”

WHGNE plans to build on the campaign in the 2027 football pre-season, taking the same messaging into community clubs alongside practical tools and education that empower leaders and players to nurture safe and respectful club cultures.

Men who are concerned about their own behaviour, or about a male friend or family member, can contact MensLine Australia for free, confidential support 24 hours a day on 1300 78 99 78 or visit mensline.org.au, if someone is in immediate danger, call 000.