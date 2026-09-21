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Aerial surveys of kangaroo population

<p>HOW MANY? Helicopters are buzzing the state to help count Eastern Grey kangaroo populations. PHOTO: The Australian Musuem</p>\\n
<p>HOW MANY? Helicopters are buzzing the state to help count Eastern Grey kangaroo populations. PHOTO: The Australian Musuem</p>\\n

HOW MANY? Helicopters are buzzing the state to help count Eastern Grey kangaroo populations. PHOTO: The Australian Musuem

Statewide count to see if we have more than 2,345,000 counted in 2024.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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