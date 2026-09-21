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Abseiling and caving adventure for Bright students

<p>THIS WAY: Year 12 student Oliver Gianello (left) instructs year 10 student Zeke Timbs on the correct knot to use. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College.</p>\\n
<p>THIS WAY: Year 12 student Oliver Gianello (left) instructs year 10 student Zeke Timbs on the correct knot to use. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College.</p>\\n

THIS WAY: Year 12 student Oliver Gianello (left) instructs year 10 student Zeke Timbs on the correct knot to use. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College.

School camp all about building grit.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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