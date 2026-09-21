Abseiling and caving adventure for Bright students

Bright P-12 College year 10 outdoor education students recently visited Wee Jasper for a two night caving and abseiling excursion. This trip was about building ‘grit’ (courage, resolve, perseverance) where students learnt to push their boundaries. It was also an assessment task for the year 12 students, with a focus on coaching/mentoring. The challenging environment required students to push through and also to encourage their peers. Students abseiled into some of the caves, having learnt basic knot-tying skills, overcoming their fear of heights and tight spaces. They also enjoyed games involving cave exploration, including next-level hide and seek. Students learnt about the geology and features of caves and how they were formed. They camped away from the comforts of home and despite, or maybe because of the challenges, had an amazing learning experience with heaps of fun.