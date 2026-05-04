The centre of Bright was transformed once more for this year's Al Findlay Gala Day last Saturday, with thousands of attendees enjoying Bright Rotary Club's morning market, the golden Grand Parade in the afternoon and Bright's Got Talent performances at the Sibley Soundshell to conclude the annual Bright Autumn festival

Festival committee president, Fenella O'Sullivan, said organisers were very happy with this year's celebrations.

"It was a beautiful day and we were lucky with weather," she said.

"We really enjoyed all community participation and involvement in this year's festival.

"At the market this year we had a great new addition: the town's Visitor Information Centre had a stall, which made it easy for attendees to find the information they needed to enjoy the area.

"There were concerns around this year's numbers in the lead up to the festival, with an increase in fuel prices and so on.

"But the event was created to show off the best of our area, particularly during this part of the year, so we were glad to see such big crowds again.

"If anyone is interested in volunteering at the Bright Autumn Festival in the future, they are welcome to attend a future committee meeting or get in contact with us directly."

The Blackstone family, who visited from Melbourne, enjoyed all the attractions the morning market had to offer.

"The kids have enjoyed all the variety at the market," Emily Blackstone said.

"It's great because it's all enclosed and safe and it's got a lovely atmosphere.

"The best thing is the leaves here are falling like snow...it's so beautiful."

Some attendees had secured their seats along Ireland Street to get the best view of the parade at least an hour ahead of time.

More than 20 floats were registered for this year's parade, with the Harrietville Primary School and Bush Kinder's combined efforts gaining them the 'Best Outstanding Float Incorporating the Theme' award.

The 'Best Float' went to the Porepunkah Primary School, who created a tree with golden leaves to adorn their float, with a 'Special Mention' awarded to the Bright P-12 College, who brought 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' characters to life and brandished their golden tickets.

The 'Best School or Youth Group' was awarded to the Alpine Children's Centre, who had successfully found the gold at the end of the rainbow and the Alpine Cycling Club won 'Best Community Group' with their gold-medal-winning pedaling.

The 'Best Emergency Services' float went to the Bright SES and the 'Best Commercial' was awarded to the Beechworth Bakery, whose classic cars chased down Ned Kelly and his co-conspirator with their armfuls of gold bars.

The 'Most Humorous' award went to the Bright Tennis Club, whose members had great fun hitting golden tennis balls to each other as they made their way down the street.

Onlookers followed the Bright CFA tankers as they concluded this year's parade, spritzing the crowd with an occasional jet of water, all the way down to the Bright Brewery, where patrons attended the Village Campfire on site and roasted marshmallows over blazing firepits into the evening.

Immediately after the parade, Bright's Got Talent kicked off at the Sibley Soundshell in Howitt Park hosted by the Mandala Project.

Contestants sang, played instruments, danced, performed magic and more to the delight of the crowd.