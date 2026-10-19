The Myrtleford and district community is rallying support around the Harris family, as newborn Addisyn fights through the most challenging start to life imaginable.

Following her delivery via an emergency caesarean, Addisyn experienced serious complications and was transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital where she remains under specialist care.

She requires a ventilator to support her breathing, medication to control seizures, intravenous nutrition to help her tiny body grow and is also facing surgery on her bowel in the coming days.

Doctors are still searching for answers and her family is living with the heartbreaking uncertainty of not knowing what tomorrow will bring.

To help support them through this unimaginable crisis, friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me page, to help ease the financial burden on the Harris family so they can focus on what matters most: being there for Addisyn, caring for their five boys and getting through each day together.

"Asking for help has never come easily to me and honestly, I feel incredibly vulnerable doing so," Joshua Harris said.

"But right now, my pride has to take a back seat, because nothing in this world matters more than my beautiful little girl, Addy.

"I want to say the biggest thank you to my beautiful friend Michaela for creating this GoFundMe for our family.

"We are living through every parent's worst nightmare and the thought of leaving Addy's side, even for a moment, breaks my heart.

"I just want to be with my baby, hold her hand, talk to her and be there for every second of her fight.

"With my five beautiful boys at home and a world of uncertainty ahead of us, the reality is we need help, even though asking for it is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

"If you can donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep our precious Addy in your thoughts, we would be forever grateful."

So far, approximately $18,000 has been raised of the $28,000 target goal.

To donate to the cause, please go to: https://gofund.me/94cd4d5ec