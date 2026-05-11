At Dal Zotto Wines in the King Valley, food has always been more than something we eat.

It’s how stories are told, traditions are preserved, and communities are built.

The Victorian Salami Competition reflects exactly that.

What began as a simple gathering of friends has grown into a much-loved annual celebration of Italian heritage, bringing together makers, families, and food lovers in a shared appreciation of time-honoured craft.

As the seasons begin to shift and winter approaches, so too comes one of the most cherished rituals in Italian households, salami making.

Across the country, families and friends will soon gather in sheds, backyards, and kitchens to continue a tradition passed down through generations.

It’s a time of connection, hard work, and pride, and the festival exists to honour and celebrate that very spirit.

Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted from across Australia, spanning regional styles from Northern to Southern, alongside the expressive “Bastardo” category, where tradition meets creativity.

Judged by an independent panel of passionate food enthusiasts, the competition is a true showcase of skill, heritage, and personal pride.

Entries for this year’s competition will open in mid-July, and close in mid-September to allow for judging at the end of September.

Winners will be announced at our annual Victorian Salami Festival at Dal Zotto Wines on 3 October.

Tickets for the festival will be launched mid-august.

In a world that moves quickly, the Victorian Salami Festival and Competition offer something increasingly rare: authenticity.

A moment to celebrate not just what we make, but why we make it.

To stay up to date with competition entries, ticket releases, and all things Victorian Salami Festival, readers can sign up to the Dal Zotto Wines newsletter by scanning the QR code on the advert in this edition.