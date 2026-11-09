$90,000 to tackle pests in Kiewa, Ovens catchments

The Victorian government has announced almost $50,000 to help Kiewa Catchment Landcare Group tackle invasive weeds and pest animals. Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said a $49,900 grant was being funded through the Partnerships Against Pests Grants Program to support the group's ‘Empowering Community Action’ project to build landholder skills in managing rabbits and priority grassy weeds through field days, demonstrations and educational resources. Ms Symes said the Victorian Wine Industry Association INC had also been granted $41,000 for its ‘Managing the Edges’ project, to strengthen collaboration to improve blackberry and gorse management in the Ovens wine region. "The project will deliver workshops, practical resources and regional coordination activities to support more effective cross-tenure weed management and long-term partnerships," she said. Ms Symes said 16 community groups across the state were being funded for projects, and in the past three years the government had invested invested $5.5 million in the program, supporting 114 projects delivered by 71 organisations across Victoria.