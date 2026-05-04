Alpine Shire Council has proposed a draft budget with a total income of $41.8 million, operating expenditure of $37.4 million and a capital works program of $10.1 million.

Rates and charges will raise $24.3 million and are budgeted with an average rate increase of 1.84 per cent, which is set below the 2.75 per cent state government rate cap to address council's unintentional rate cap non-compliance in 2025/26 of $168,713.

The draft budget projects an operating surplus of $4.4 million, with an underlying deficit of $209,000.

Councillors officially endorsed public exhibition of the draft budget last week, noting it is aligned with the Alpine Shire Council Plan 2025–2029 and sets out how council will fund services and projects over the next financial year.

Community feedback on the draft is invited until 27 May, with the final budget to presented to council for adoption in June.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the draft budget reflects careful financial management and a focus on delivering what matters most to the community.

“This budget shows we are working to deliver for the community as sustainably as possible while continuing to invest in roads, footpaths, facilities and services that support a vibrant, healthy and resilient Alpine Shire,” she said.

Cr Nicholas said the draft budget also reflects significant council efficiency improvements, with more than $1.3 million in annual operating savings achieved through streamlining operations and smarter use of resources.

“These savings strengthen our long‑term financial sustainability and help ensure we can continue delivering services without compromising quality,” she said.

The draft budget also supports delivery of Council Plan priorities including improved customer service, climate action, emergency preparedness, community wellbeing, libraries, aquatic facilities and gender equity initiatives.

Cr Nicholas said community feedback had already played an important role in helping shape the draft budget, and she encouraged community members to review the draft and share their feedback.

The draft budget can be viewed on council's website, with hard copies available at the customer service centre in Bright, and at libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford.

$10.1M CAPITAL WORKS PROGRAM

Council's capital works program totalling $10.1m is up from $9.6m in 2025/26 and includes $230,000 of projected carry forwards from last financial year.

The proposed capital works program includes:

• $1.8m for road renewals, with a major focus on upgrades in the Kiewa Valley;

• $1.6m for footpaths, trails and cycleways, including new connections in Tawonga, Myrtleford and Bright;

• $1m for building renewals, supporting key public buildings;

• $888,000 for plant and equipment, including significant investment in large plant renewal, fleet updates, ICT upgrades, and library collection enhancements;

• $534,000 for recreation and open space improvements, delivering renewed playing surfaces and upgrades to fencing, seating, and shade structures;

• $530,000 for development of the Tawonga South municipal precinct including public amenities; and

• $150,000 for building upgrades aligned with council’s Climate Action and Disability Action Plans.