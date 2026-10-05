2026/27 bowling season open at Bright Bowls Club

On Sunday, 27 September, in pleasant conditions, Bright Bowls Club had the pleasure of welcoming Maurie Braden, president of the Ovens and Murray Bowls Region, to officially open the greens for the 2026/2027 bowling season. Club president Ernie Vanderwert welcomed Braden to the opening day, who wished members a successful season and was pleased to see the progress on Green No. 1, following major works which have been underway since early in the year. With the help of favourable weather conditions, the green should be available for visiting pennant teams and social bowlers to enjoy in the next few weeks. Braden rolled the first jack of the season, followed by Libby Barker rolling the first bowl. Braden also had the pleasure of proudly presenting Barker and Geoff Setford with their Super Veterans Badges, recognising their achievement of being over 80 years of age and still enjoying the sport of lawn bowls. Barker said she was pleased to receive her badge and after many years bowling at the Bright Bowls Club, and she still enjoys playing and being involved with Bright. Vanderwert suggested a fun way to start the bowling season, with members bowling to a jack placed in the middle of the green, and the winner was Peter Raduczic. Later in the afternoon, members competed in a ‘ditch to ditch’ bowling challenge, with Trevor Poyner taking a narrow victory. Members then enjoyed two games of bowls - the winners on the day were Cheryl Raduczic and Linda Hayes, followed by a delicious afternoon tea provided by members. The afternoon concluded with plenty of socialising and conversation about the season ahead. Bright has entered an A3 Saturday Pennant team in the Ovens and Murray Bowls Region competition, which begins on 10 October, with the first game played at Chiltern. Bowlers are looking forward to an enjoyable and successful season of competition. COME AND TRY LAWN BOWLS For the complete newcomer to lawn bowls looking for a sporting activity that promises much fun and enjoyment with a competitive element, then the friendly, welcoming atmosphere of the Bright Bowls Club is the place to be. The club’s social bowls day is every Tuesday at 1.30 pm, weather permitting. The club has new, colourful bowls available for everyone to use. No experience is required, as the club has a coach and many friendly members who are happy to guide newcomers through the basics. For further information, call the club on (03) 5755 1236 and leave your details, or head along to the club by 12.45 pm on Tuesdays or put your name and contact number on the list displayed in the outside cabinet. Everyone is welcome — come along, have a bowl and enjoy the friendly atmosphere at Bright Bowls Club.