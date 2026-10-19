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20 years of Community Bank Bright sees community groups celebrate with $20,000

<p>COMMUNITY COFFERS COME BACK AROUND: 20 years of supporting local businesses sees CBB deliver grant donations to three shortlisted groups, as CBB branch manager, Mark Ditcham collected community votes. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY COFFERS COME BACK AROUND: 20 years of supporting local businesses sees CBB deliver grant donations to three shortlisted groups, as CBB branch manager, Mark Ditcham collected community votes. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

COMMUNITY COFFERS COME BACK AROUND: 20 years of supporting local businesses sees CBB deliver grant donations to three shortlisted groups, as CBB branch manager, Mark Ditcham collected community votes. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

20 years of business spells $20,000 for local clubs.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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