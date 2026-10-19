20 years of Community Bank Bright sees community groups celebrate with $20,000

During last Thursday's Bright Twilight Tastings, the Community Bank Bright stall was very popular with the evening's attendees as they voted for their choice of three shortlisted community groups to receive a share in CBB's $20,000 in honour of the past 20 years of business in the region. Results from the community vote and the allocation of the $20,000 funding pool saw the 'Alpine Outreach' mobile health van receive $10,000 and the Alpine Cycling Club receive $3500, which is 100 per cent of each of their grant requests, as well as the Ovens Valley United Cricket Club receive $6500, which is 65 per cent of its total $10,000 request. Community Bank Bright branch manager, Mark Ditcham, said they were thrilled to see so many community members turn out to vote for their preferred community impact project. "It's a great outcome for all projects and we are looking forward to seeing the impact this funding can have," he said. "We thank our customers, staff, volunteer directors who have made this 20-year journey possible and we look forward to building on our community investment into the future."