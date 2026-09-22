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$125,000 for local projects preparing for emergency events

<p>GRANT RECIPIENT: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre will receive $40,000 for a 50kVA diesel generator and automatic transfer switch to keep its kitchen, refrigeration and food preparation operating during outages. </p>\\n
<p>GRANT RECIPIENT: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre will receive $40,000 for a 50kVA diesel generator and automatic transfer switch to keep its kitchen, refrigeration and food preparation operating during outages. </p>\\n

GRANT RECIPIENT: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre will receive $40,000 for a 50kVA diesel generator and automatic transfer switch to keep its kitchen, refrigeration and food preparation operating during outages.

AusNet helping communities in latest round of its Energy Resilience Community Fund.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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