$125,000 for local projects preparing for emergency events

Projects in Mount Beauty and Porepunkah will collectively receive more than $125,000 from AusNet to help prepare for emergency events. Three projects in the Alpine Shire are among 47 across Victoria that will share in $1.7 million from the final round of AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund (ERCF). Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre will receive $40,000 for a 50kVA diesel generator and automatic transfer switch to keep its kitchen, refrigeration and food preparation operating during outages. Beside Mount Beauty’s Safer Place of Last Resort, the centre will provide meals, practical assistance and a safe space for residents, emergency services and recovery agencies during outages and extreme weather events. Mount Beauty Pharmacy will receive $39,170 to install solar and battery storage, enabling the pharmacy to maintain operations during outages. The system will protect insulin, vaccines and other refrigerated medicines. Serving the Kiewa Valley, Falls Creek and local nursing home, the project will also enable continuity of health care while reducing emergency travel. Porepunkah Public Hall and Porepunkah Public Reserve will receive $46,000 to install battery storage alongside existing solar and add Starlink. As a trusted gathering place and Victoria Police meeting point, this funding will enable the hall to maintain lighting, refrigeration, charging, amenities and communications during outages and extreme weather events. AusNet executive general manager distribution, Andrew Linnie, said that with warmer and drier conditions heading into summer, the grants will help communities prepare for emergency events. “These ERCF-funded projects will help support trusted local community hubs, with solutions that will keep lights on, phones charged, food and medicines refrigerated and essential services operating during prolonged power outages and emergency events,” said Mr Linnie. “Through the Energy Resilience Community Fund, AusNet has supported the creation of almost 140 community resilience hubs and mobile assets, with many operational and ready for community use now and in future emergency events.” AusNet established the $12 million Energy Resilience Community Fund following a severe weather event in 2024, which significantly impacted the electricity network. The latest round of funding is also providing Everton Hall and Sports Complex $48,350 to install solar and battery storage, enabling it to operate as an emergency hub during outages and emergencies events. The backup power will maintain lighting, refrigeration, communications, charging and amenities for Everton and nearby rural communities.