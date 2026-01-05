Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club (MLTC) was honoured with a nomination at the 2025 Australian Tennis Awards, in the 'Most Outstanding Tournament of the Year' category, with the awards evening held at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne last month.

While the winner was ultimately announced as Memorial Drive Tennis Club in Adelaide, MLTC president Peter Ternes said it was a great honour to be nominated.

"It was an exciting night and a thrill to be amongst the legends and rising stars of Australian tennis," he said, noting with all the ladies dressed up in gowns and men in dinner-suits, he likened the evening itself to the Brownlow Medal.

"When we were awarded the Tennis Victoria 'Most Outstanding Tournament', we felt very proud to be recognised and to have won: but to be nominated for a Tennis Australia award was [a] surprise and delight.

"Myrtleford is a small club of 80 members...every member and a lot of past members contribute so much to our four-day tournament.

"However, I particularly wish to thank Vicki Moore, Kaye and Alan Heberle, Marcus James, Kevin Mock, Anne Browne and my wife Robyn, all who have been with us for a large part of the journey, most from the very start in 1990."

The MLTC has been running an Easter tournament for 36 years and pride the event on country hospitality and friendliness, great food, sensational grass courts and supportive players from the past four decades.

For the past two years, entries for the tournaments were booked out within an hour of going online.

"In 2025 we took 620 entries, with 350 players across junior and senior events, played at two venues: juniors on our six hardcourts and seniors on our nine grass courts," Mr Ternes said.

"We played 640 senior sets in a heavily timetabled event from early morning to dark.

"Our players are sensational with their level of cooperation and enthusiasm, keeping the schedule running on time."

Mr Ternes thanked Tennis Australia for recognising small clubs such as Myrtleford and the local tournaments run.

"We are just one of many clubs who conduct wonderful grassroot tennis tournaments across Victoria and this is great recognition for all of them," he said.

"We now look forward to Easter 2026 for our 37th tournament."