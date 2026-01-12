Myrtleford Splash Park in Lewis Avenue is proving its worth, providing relief for locals and visitors alike in its first summer, particularly during last week's heatwave conditions.

Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president, Jim van Geet, said since the splash park's unveiling in September last year, its popularity has continued to grow.

"We're very happy with it," he said.

"The new splash park has been enjoyed by one and all throughout summer and that was it's purpose.

"It's available for everyone to use; you don't have to be a kid - just go have some fun and keep cool."

During her family's first visit to area, Ashlee Raffaele from Werribee said they decided to drop in as they drove past.

"My nephew loves the water," she said.

"It's a really nice splash park and a great 40-degree day for it."

After a quick ice-cream supply run to the supermarket to cool down even further, Danni Millar from Botanic Ridge in Melbourne said her family were eager and excited to try out the new splash park.

"Our two girls have had a great, fun time running around under the sprinklers," she said.

The council owned Myrtleford Splash Park is open daily from 9am to 9pm, with free public access.