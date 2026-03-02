Where do you live?

I live in Beechworth.

How long have you lived in the area?

I grew up in the Beechworth area, but I often visited Myrtleford and I've been working here for three months.

What do you do for a living?

I work as a pump supplier at Buffalo Farm Equipment in Myrtleford.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like model-making, 4x4 driving and astronomy.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I like how the town has changed over the last 10 to 15 years. It seems to have reinvented itself from a smaller country town which was all about tobacco, to something more diverse.

What would you change about the area?

Nothing, I think it's doing pretty well. There are good restaurants here with nice food.