PHOTO
Where do you live?
I live in Beechworth.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in the Beechworth area, but I often visited Myrtleford and I've been working here for three months.
What do you do for a living?
I work as a pump supplier at Buffalo Farm Equipment in Myrtleford.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like model-making, 4x4 driving and astronomy.
What do you think makes the area unique?
I like how the town has changed over the last 10 to 15 years. It seems to have reinvented itself from a smaller country town which was all about tobacco, to something more diverse.
What would you change about the area?
Nothing, I think it's doing pretty well. There are good restaurants here with nice food.