Where do you live?
We live in Myrtleford.
How long have you lived in the area?
K: I've been here about 30 years.
W: My whole life.
What do you do for a living?
K: I'm a stay-at-home mum, with three boys in total.
What is on your to-do list this summer holidays?
W: We're going to try out the new splash park.
What are your hobbies and interests?
W: I like riding my bike, watching TV and playing footy and soccer.
K: I enjoy cooking and baking, catching up with family and friends and going to garage sales and second-hand stores for great finds.
What do you think makes the area unique?
K: The range of beautiful autumn leaves colours and the mosaic trail.
What would you change about the area?
K: I would like to see a park in town with a fence with only one gate in and out.
W: Maybe the fence could be electric!