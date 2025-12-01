Where do you live?

We live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

K: I've been here about 30 years.

W: My whole life.

What do you do for a living?

K: I'm a stay-at-home mum, with three boys in total.

What is on your to-do list this summer holidays?

W: We're going to try out the new splash park.

What are your hobbies and interests?

W: I like riding my bike, watching TV and playing footy and soccer.

K: I enjoy cooking and baking, catching up with family and friends and going to garage sales and second-hand stores for great finds.

What do you think makes the area unique?

K: The range of beautiful autumn leaves colours and the mosaic trail.

What would you change about the area?

K: I would like to see a park in town with a fence with only one gate in and out.

W: Maybe the fence could be electric!